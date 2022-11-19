Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.70-$8.80 EPS.

HON stock opened at $214.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after purchasing an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,591,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

