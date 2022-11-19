Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

