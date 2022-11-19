Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC cut shares of Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Hongkong Land Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of HNGKY stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Hongkong Land has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.32.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
