Hop Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $152,012.90 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and $152,012.90 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0679 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.20 or 0.07891626 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.44 or 0.00577359 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,023.44 or 0.30073705 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

