Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

