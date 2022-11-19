HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

