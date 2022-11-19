Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Hub Group comprises 3.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Hub Group worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 52,426 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Hub Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hub Group by 1,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Hub Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Hub Group Profile

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $81.58. The stock had a trading volume of 209,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,938. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.