HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 195,888 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.76% of HubSpot worth $398,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.66 and its 200 day moving average is $312.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $862.00.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.