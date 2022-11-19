Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Humacyte Trading Up 1.0 %

HUMA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $301.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Featured Stories

