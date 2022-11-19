Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Piper Sandler

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $2.75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

HUMA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $301.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $6,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Humacyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

