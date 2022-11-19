Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 19th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $649.13 million and $1.24 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for $16,657.36 or 1.00022684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.80 or 0.08085620 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569747 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.59 or 0.29677206 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.