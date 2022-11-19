Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 68 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.05 billion $133.48 million 3.29

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -712.65% -45.28% -25.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 87 598 1654 76 2.71

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 82.72%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.57, indicating that their average stock price is 1,257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.