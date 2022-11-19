Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Shares Up 4.1%

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.71). 1,184,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 648,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.65 ($0.68).

Hyve Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £174.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Shashoua purchased 100,000 shares of Hyve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,000 ($64,629.85).

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. It operates in the United Kingdom, Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Russia, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as ITE Group plc and changed its name to Hyve Group Plc in September 2019.

