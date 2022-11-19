i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Receives Outperform Spec Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of C$1.97 and a one year high of C$4.03.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

