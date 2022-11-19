i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Receives “Outperform Spec Overweight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform spec overweight rating on shares of i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.25 price objective on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.03.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

