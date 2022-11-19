i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.68 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. 219,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $739.21 million, a PE ratio of -30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

