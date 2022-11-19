IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of IAC by 47.1% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 197.3% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the third quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 612,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105,654 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

See Also

