IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IBEX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised IBEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

