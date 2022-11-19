IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €167.00 ($172.16) price target on the stock.

IMCDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMCD from €135.00 ($139.18) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of IMCD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of IMCDY opened at $70.43 on Friday. IMCD has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $80.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.05.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

