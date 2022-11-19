ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

About ImmunoGen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.