ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.
Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
