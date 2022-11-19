Immutable X Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $235.88 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.40 or 0.08031126 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00568485 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,931.09 or 0.29611440 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

