Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 527,587 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Imperial Oil worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.30.

IMO stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3226 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

