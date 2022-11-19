Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 100,570 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,941,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Shares of PI stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

