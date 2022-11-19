Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Information Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of III opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
Information Services Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Services Group (III)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.