Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of III opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1,206.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 283,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

