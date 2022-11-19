Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at $340,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 12.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 306.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.0 %

UDEC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.