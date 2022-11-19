Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. 1,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000.

Featured Stories

