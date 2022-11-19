Innovid (NYSE:CTV) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Evercore ISI

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovid presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Innovid alerts:

Innovid Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CTV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Innovid has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovid Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Innovid by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.