Innovid (NYSE:CTV) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Evercore ISI

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovid presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.
Innovid Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE CTV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. Innovid has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
Innovid Company Profile
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
