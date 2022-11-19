Insider Buying: Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Purchases 820 Shares of Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) Director Leo F. Lambert purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $20,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.