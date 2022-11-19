Insider Buying: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director William Thompson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $24,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,403.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $988.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.51.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

