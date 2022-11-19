Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Purchases 236,585 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Md Rachesky acquired 236,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,641,899.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,479,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,145,176.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,979 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.