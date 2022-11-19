Insider Buying: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Purchases $96,000.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TrueCar Trading Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
