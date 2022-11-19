Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells 15,591 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $70,003.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.