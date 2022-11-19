Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $11,560.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) COO David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $11,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

CPSI opened at $29.02 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $421.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

Institutional Trading of Computer Programs and Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

CPSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

