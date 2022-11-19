Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO Sells 3,605 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EverQuote Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 321,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,375. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

