Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $160.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.58. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

