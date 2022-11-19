Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $62,200.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Yelp by 97.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,916 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

