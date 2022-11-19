Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells $62,200.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.26.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
