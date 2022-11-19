Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $245,585.57 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,101,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

