Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells $245,585.57 in Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zeta Global Stock Performance
ZETA stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global
About Zeta Global
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Read More
