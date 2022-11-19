Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.78.

INSM opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,298.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

