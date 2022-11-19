Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Insperity

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

