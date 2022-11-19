Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Insperity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $56,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,956 shares of company stock worth $6,335,867. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Insperity by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Insperity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.