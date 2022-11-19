Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.87. 27,122,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,736,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

