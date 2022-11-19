International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 144 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 190 ($2.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 252.30 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.22. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of GBX 173.65 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 531.40 ($6.24).

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

