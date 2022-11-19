Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $262.11 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. The company has a market cap of $92.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

