Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 722,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 144,877 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,178.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72,429 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

