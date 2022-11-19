IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $617.13 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $617.13 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006008 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00013473 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000150 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.