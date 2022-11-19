IOTA Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $613.64 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00013685 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000152 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
