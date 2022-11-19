IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total value of $426,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $91.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

