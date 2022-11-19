iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SHY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,372,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,675. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
