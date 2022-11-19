iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.95 and last traded at $115.07. 1,558,777 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,705,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.53.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.53.

