iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CVD opened at C$16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.06. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$16.02 and a 12 month high of C$18.88.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.