iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.31. 391,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 178,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

