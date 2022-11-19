iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $105.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.64. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $134.56.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

