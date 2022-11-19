iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359,887 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EWH stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.